Littleton neighbors demand for former Southbridge Swim and Racquet Club property to be cleaned up

LITTLETON, Colo. — It's been a long time since the property at 7725 S. Prescott was a bustling swim and racquet club. Neighbors say that since its closure, it's become a horror story.

"I know it's never going to come back to that, but this has gone from a resort into a nightmare," said Barbara, who did not want to share her last name under fear of retaliation.

She's a long time neighbor of the property and said in the last several years since a new property owner took over, things have gotten out of hand.

The tall weeds, grafitti and debris are obvious to anyone walking around the property, but she said the eye sore factor is not even what bothers neighbors the most.

Denver7

"It's like they don't seem to hear our safety issues from the crime to the fire. Nobody's listening to us about that," Barbara said of her interactions with city officials.

Denver7 obtained records for how often Littleton police have had to respond to that address since the new owner took over.

Of the 70 total calls for service, many were for activities like tresspassing or suspicious activity. A records technician with Little police added that many of the calls came from people who were actively working on the property.

Photo provided to Denver7 by a neighbor Photo of someone tresspassing on the former Southbridge Swim & Raquet Club property

The calls for service also reflected the fire that happened on the property in November 2025.

"Started about four in the morning. We're all asleep," said Barbara.

Photo provided to Denver7 by a neighbor Fire crews responde to a fire at 7725 S Prescott

Towards the back of the property there are piled up limbs and leaves not far from the homes.

"If a fire breaks out over here, look at how fast it can spread to our homes. There is a chain of overgrown trees, brushes, debris, pine needles," said Barbara.

Denver7

Denver7 reached out to the property owner multiple times but have yet to receive a response. Neighbors say that's been their luck as well.

"What would you like to see from this property owner?" asked Denver7's South Metro Reporter Danielle Kreutter.

"The building, it's already condemned. We would like to see it torn down. We would like to see the pool filled or removed. We'd be happy with that," Barbara said. "I would like to see the city stepping in to protect us and enforcing their own laws and codes."

Denver7

Denver7 confirmed there's been at least a dozen code enforcement calls to that property under the new owner. We took Barbara's concerns directly to The City of Littleton.

Citing that no one was available for an interview, they released a statement saying:

"The City of Littleton understands the community's concerns regarding the Southbridge property and shares the desire to see the site redeveloped. We continue to work with the property owner and developer, although a formal development application has not yet been submitted. City staff regularly monitor the building and site to ensure compliance with the City's adopted codes, and the building is currently in compliance with the City's unsafe building regulations.





Staff are in regular contact with the property manager and owners, who have made progress including boarding up the windows and adding a fence around the pool. While the City is committed to enforcing its adopted codes, we are equally committed to respecting the property rights of all property owners. If anyone observes trespassing or other illegal activity at the site, they should contact the Littleton Police Department immediately so officers can respond and take appropriate enforcement action. Residents can also submit concerns to the City of Littleton’s Code Compliance team via the SeeClickFix app. The City will continue working collaboratively with the property owner and developer to encourage progress toward redevelopment while keeping the community informed."

Denver7 Denver 7's South Metro reporter Danielle Kreutter talks with a neighbor in Littleton

For Barbara and her neighbors, it's not a satisfying result.

"We're seeing a consistent pattern of no action and everybody telling us, 'We don't see anything," she said.