Future of Geneva Village in Littleton remains undecided after closure more than one year ago

LITTLETON, Colo. - It's been more than a year since the final resident moved out of the former senior community of Geneva Village in Littleton. The city-owned property was closed down, boarded up, and discussions began over what should be done with the 2.8 acres.

Watch Danielle Kreutter's full report in the video player below:

ott TFU-GENEVA VILLAGE UPDATE.mp4

When Denver7 last spoke with Robyn Bernstein on her front porch of Geneva Village, she was coming to terms with having to leave her home.

"I love the trees, the birds, the wildlife," she told Denver7 at the time.

The homes are now empty; even the birdhouses are vacant. Back in 2023, Littleton City Council voted to redevelop the long-time affordable community for seniors.

"The rents had really been the same since the 1970s. On average, the monthly rent was about $400. So we really hadn't been collecting rents to be able to allow us to have the funds to maintain those units," said Kathleen Osher, Deputy City Manager for the City of Littleton.

Much-needed repairs and improvements of the neighborhood were estimated to cost the city around $5 million. In 2025, the last resident moved out.

"We were able to find new homes successfully for all of them," said Osher, a navigation coordinator hired to find the former residents new homes.

Bernstein now lives nearby. Denver7 met her recently on her old porch in Geneva Village, which is still boarded up now.

"They got us out so quick. I was mad. Now I'm sad because, well, it's so beautiful, and if they would have done something, it would been different. But since it's been idle and, you know, boarded up and ineffectual. It kind of makes me wonder," said Bernstein.

Osher said the city is in a "very intentional planning phase" when it comes to that property.

"We worked with the Urban Land Institute, which is an education and research non-profit. They have a local chapter in Colorado, and they brought local experts through a technical advisory panel to help us think about what are some creative ideas," she said. "We're working with council to do some of that pre-planning. Obviously, the next really important step is to work with the community at large to get their input, and that's a step that just hasn't been taken yet."

"What are some of the options on the table?" asked Denver7's South Metro Reporter Danielle Kreutter.

"It could...continue to be homes for people. It could also be an opportunity for things like mixed use. So there are a whole host of different options that it could be," said Osher.

Bernstein said she would appreciate it if some of it remained affordable housing even if retail is included in the new plan for the land.

"The rents are sky high, and no one can afford to buy a house. It could have been us, Danielle. You know, me and the other 12, you know, 11 [residents], that could have been on the streets," said Bernstein.

In October, City Council will have another conversation about possible plans for the site before bringing in the public to hear what they'd like to see.

That public meeting is expected to happen later this year or in early 2027.