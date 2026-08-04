Englewood says voluntary water restrictions are working as usage declines

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Englewood remains the only south metro city without mandatory water restrictions, relying on voluntary conservation measures that city officials say are proving effective.

When voluntary restrictions were announced in the spring, Mayor Pro Tem Joe Anderson told Denver7's South Metro Reporter Danielle Kreutter, "Our water rights are pretty, pretty strong here in Englewood. And the second thing is, I think we've seen fairly effective voluntary water restrictions."

South Metro Englewood stands alone as south metro’s only city without water restrictions Danielle Kreutter

As summer is winding down, Denver7 is following up to see how effective those voluntary restrictions were.

► Watch Danielle Kreutter's report in the video below:

Denver7 follows up on impact of Englewood's voluntary water restrictions

"Over the last few days, as we've been 100 degrees or more, we looked year over year, and our usage is actually down from last year to this year," said Pieter Van Ry, Director of Englewood Utilities.

Their data shows a 10% decrease in water usage so far this year compared to 2024 and a 5% decrease compared to 2025. Neither of the previous years had voluntary restrictions.

Denver7 Data from City of Englewood Utilities year to date average daily water usage compared to 2024 and 2025

"When you put voluntary restrictions into place, and you want it to be effective, is there a number? Is there a certain percentage that you hope the community hits?" asked Denver7's South Metro reporter Danielle Kreutter.

"We want to see a trend in reduction in usage, and when you actually take that trend in reduction in usage, and compare it to the trend of increased temperatures and increased days over 90°, days over 100°, we see that combined as a response from our community that they are conserving and that they are using less water," said Van Ry.

In large part because of Englewood's strong water rights, the city has never put in place mandatory water restrictions.

Earlier this year, City Council updated the city's code if mandatory water restrictions are ever needed. There are now ways to enforce those restrictions and penalize violations, including fines.

There are no immediate plans to mandate water restrictions this year, but that could change depending on conditions.

"If we see another winter that is similar to what we saw last year, then I think across the board, across the Front Range, and a number of our communities are probably going to have to look at the the next level of restrictions," said Van Ry, "It really comes down to, I think, what happens this fall, how wet it is, and really next year's winter snowpack."