Colorado gun stores seeing impact following restrictions on certain semi-automatic firearms

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Gun stores in Colorado are already seeing the impact of a new gun law that places new limits on certain semi-automatic weapons that went into effect at the beginning of this month.

Business has been slow at The Shootist Gun Range in Englewood. It's a stark change compared to the record breaking sales they saw in the last few weeks.

"The AR platform is like, one of the most popular platforms out there," said Kale Sykes, manager at The Shootist.

The new law makes it illegal to sell certain semi-automatic guns without the buyer first getting an eligibility card from a sheriff, then taking additional safety and education courses.

Sykes said they have been working closely with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to add that required course to their other classroom offerings.

Staff reports customers have been confused about the new rules and generally frustrated.

"We hear the word infringement all day long. Like, "It's an infringement. It's an infringement," so a lot of people, from what I've understood, is they just don't want to do it," Sykes said.

Denver7 asked what Sykes would say to someone arguing that the law should make it pretty challenging to get semi-automatic weapons.

"I wouldn't be like, against training. The thing I'm against with the the law changes like, the making it a mandatory thing," said Sykes. "When you make that a requirement, it kind of feels like a punishment for the people who have already been doing it the right way."

He said the store is complying with the new law, however he's not confident the new regulations will effectively stop weapons from getting into the wrong hands.

"People who are okay with committing a crime, especially a violent crime with a firearm, they're already willing to break these laws," he said.

Sykes said they will likely pivot their inventory toward hunting rifles and handguns to keep business going.