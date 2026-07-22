Centennial neighbor wonders why home owned by rental company doesn't follow HOA rules

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Longtime Centennial resident Judy Thormahlen said she was absolutely fed up by the time she contacted Denver7 about a property in her neighborhood.

"The weeds were everywhere, the back of the house, the side of the house, the front of the house," she said.

On the day Denver7's South Metro Reporter Danielle Kreutter visited her home, Thormahlen said there had recently been a major clean up on the property.

"They whacked down the weeds, then they came out and mowed," she said. "I have asthma, so I can't have dust. When they go in with the mower, there's dust balls."

Thormahlen said at one point the weeds were taller than her 6-foot fence.

"American Homes buys up these homes and rents them out, and this is getting to be a huge issue, because the yard is nothing but weeds and dirt," she said in a message she left Denver7.

Records show American Homes 4 Rent Properties took ownership of the house in 2014.

Denver7 checked in with the City of Centennial. They reported their Code Compliance Team has been to that property intermittently since it became a rental. Their records show at least five complaints in the last five years over the course of various renters occupying the home.

As tenants have come and gone over the years, Thormahlen said she thinks the company that owns the home should do a better job maintaining the property.

"I would ask them why they are not taking care of their investment properties, because the rest of us have to," she said.

"Do you think that's fair?" Denver7's South Metro Reporter Danielle Kreutter asked.

"No, I pay homeowners dues, quarterly dues to my HOA," she said.

The home is in the Jackson Farm Covenant Controlled Community. The rules indicate: "Turf grasses and/or weeds exceeding six inches are considered unsightly and violate these Rules and Guidelines" and "Irrigation systems are to be properly maintained to keep turf areas green. Lawns that are obviously not being properly irrigated are considered unsightly and violate these Rules and Guidelines." The manager told Denver7 any rule violations against homeowners would be private information so they cannot comment.

Over the last several days, Denver7 has reached out to American Homes 4 Rent multiple times to see what their process for maintaining rental properties is. The company has yet to respond.

Thormahlen said she thinks all homeowners in her neighborhood should have to follow the rules, even if the homeowner is a company.

"I'm a homeowner. I want my property to maintain the value," she said.