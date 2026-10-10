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Man dead in West Greeley following shooting Friday

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Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
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Posted

A 24-year-old man is dead following a shooting incident in West Greeley, according to police.

Officers responded around 2:00 p.m. Friday after reports of a shooting along 71st Avenue. A homicide investigation is underway.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. Their investigation revealed another 24-year-old man was holding a handgun when it discharged, striking the man.

Despite rescue efforts, the man died at a local hospital. The Weld County Coroner will release the man's name at a later date.

Police say everyone involved in the incident is cooperating with the investigation and there is no active threat to the community.

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