LOVELAND, Colo. (KMGH) — A Loveland homeowner is concerned the current restrictions in place for deed-restricted homes is making it impossible for homes to be purchased.

Benita Ackerman was renting her home in the Mirasol Senior Living Community for some time before it came up for sale. She bought it in 2018.

"I didn't want to move. I was happy there and I wanted to stay," she said.

WATCH: Loveland homeowner concerned deed restrictions are too tough

Loveland homeowner concerned deed restrictions are too tough

The house was deed-restricted back then, and when medical challenges forced Ackerman to move into an assisted living facility, the two-bedroom house remained deed-restricted when she put it on the market last June.

It's been nearly a year and a half and the house is still empty and for sale.

"The deed restriction brings the purchase price down to $338,000, so it's very affordable in this market," said Ackerman's real estate agent, Nanci Garnand.

Ackerman fears the restrictions are too tough for any buyers.

"There have been buyers, but they didn't qualify. They had to be in a certain income bracket," said Ackerman. "Who knows what happened with the interest rates and everything else."

For a buyer to qualify for Ackerman's home, they'd need to be 55+ years old, make 80% of the Area Median Income, and they'd need to pay cash or get a loan.

Garnand said the income limitations for a single owner would be $73,040 or less and for a two-person household it would be $83,520 or less.

"It's like a unicorn that isn't real," said Ackerman.

She said it's becoming difficult to pay the thousands each month required for her residence at the assisted living facility and her mortgage, HOA and other fees for the house.

"It's going to bankrupt me financially," she said.

Denver7 reached out the Loveland Housing Authority who said the 80% AMI restriction was updated for Ackerman to include a broader range of incomes compared to the previous 70% AMI restriction that was in place.

The Housing Authority also said they changed Ackerman's deed restrictions to allow her to rent out her home.

"[The homes] should be sellable, if they're not sellable, it's ridiculous," said Ackerman. "I just want to be able to sell my house and get along with my life and be able to sell my house and get along with my life and be able to afford living anymore."