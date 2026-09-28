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Nearly 100-pound tortoise escapes JeffCo home with 'absolutely no sense of urgency'

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office shared video and a funny post after a tortoise named Lard escaped a yard last month. According to the sheriff's office, Animal Control Officer McMullen responded to a report of a wandering tortoise in Littleton on Aug. 31.
Nearly 100-pound tortoise escapes JeffCo home 'absolutely no sense of urgency'
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JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office shared video and a funny post after a tortoise named Lard escaped a yard last month.

According to the sheriff's office, Animal Control Officer McMullen responded to a report of a wandering tortoise in Littleton on Aug. 31.

See the bodycam video below

Nearly 100-pound tortoise escapes JeffCo home 'absolutely no sense of urgency'

Lard, a Sulcata tortoise that weighs just under 100 pounds, escaped the fenced in yard "with big travel plans and absolutely no sense of urgency.

"Lard headed out for a neighborhood adventure. Lard’s owner was on scene, but efforts to negotiate a voluntary return were unsuccessful. Home was in one direction. Lard preferred the other," the sheriff's office wrote.

The animal control officer and a bystander lifted Lard up and returned Lard home.

"Sometimes helping an animal means lending a hand. This time, it took a few," the post reads.

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