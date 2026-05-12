Man hospitalized after car crashes, catches fire near Lair ‘O The Bear Park in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man was hospitalized after his car crashed and caught fire near Lair ‘O The Bear Park in Jefferson County on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at 4:13 p.m. on Highway 74 near Lair ‘O The Bear Park, west of Idledale, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP). Troopers with CSP responded and found that a Mini Cooper had crashed off the highway.

Colorado State Patrol

According to their preliminary investigation, the 66-year-old driver had gone off the right shoulder, struck an upward embankment, got back on the road and rolled down an embankment off the left side of the road. It landed on its wheels and then caught fire, CSP said.

Initially, investigators believed the driver had been ejected, but CSP said they learned that witnesses had actually removed the driver from the car and performed CPR.

The driver was transported to a hospital for his serious injuries.

Colorado State Patrol

Anybody with information on this crash is asked to contact CSP Dispatch at 303-239-4501 reference case number 1A261397.

Lair o' the Bear Park closed while first responders worked around the scene. The park reopened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.