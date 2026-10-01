Lawsuit alleges Lakewood charter school leadership failed to protect student from racial harassment

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A federal civil rights lawsuit alleges leadership at a Lakewood school did not adequately address racial harassment experienced by a Black student.

Jaylen Davis, who attended Addenbrooke Classical Academy, filed the lawsuit on Wednesday against the school, the principal, and the former executive director.

Denver7 political reporter Colette Bordelon breaks down the lawsuit in the video below:

Lawsuit: Lakewood school leaders did not protect student from racial harassment

The filing says Davis was a 16-year-old sophomore when he began experiencing racial remarks and mockery during the second semester of the 2024-2025 school year. According to the lawsuit, Davis and his mother complained to the principal and then-executive director more than once, but "neither took action to investigate, stop, or prevent the harassment from recurring."

“When the school is aware that a Black student is being subjected to vile racist language, unwanted touching, racist jokes — they should move heaven and earth to stop it," said attorney Steven Murray, who represents Davis. “Just imagine if if the scenario was flipped, that you had Black students harassing a white student. I think the result would have been different.”

In May of 2025, the lawsuit claims racist and sexually threatening graffiti appeared on a wall within the boys' restroom.

Steven Murray Another picture from the lawsuit shows alleged graffiti that reads "Black's for sale."

The lawsuit alleges that one phrase discovered in the bathroom read "Black's for sale" and underneath it were the names of five students, including Davis.

Another portion of the graffiti said "slave auction," according to the filing.

Steven Murray A picture from the lawsuit, depicting alleged graffiti within the boys' restroom.

The lawsuit claims the defendants locked the restroom due to the graffiti, and did not tell Davis or his mother about the writing. Davis allegedly learned about the graffiti through a photograph from a classmate.

Davis was not told who wrote the graffiti, what their punishment was, or what action was taken to prevent something similar from happening again, according to the filing.

“This is one of the most outrageous cases I've ever seen," said Murray. “I think it's a community-wide problem, and I think in the culture we live in today, it's even more important to address this.”

Davis finished his sophomore year at the school but completed his junior year "online at home, without classmates, live instruction, sports, clubs, activities, or a social life," the lawsuit reads.

Murray said the goal of the lawsuit is to compensate Davis for his emotional distress and hold the school accountable.

Denver7 reached out to Addenbrooke Classical Academy and the current executive director said all communication about the lawsuit will be coordinated through JeffCo Public Schools. JeffCo Public Schools responded to Denver7's request for comment with the following statement:

Addenbrooke Classical Academy (ACA) is aware of a press release regarding potential legal action against the school. While we have not received formal service of a lawsuit, our policy is not to comment on any potential or pending legal matters.



We can affirm that ACA, in partnership with Jeffco Public Schools, adheres strictly to all federal and state anti-discrimination laws and to district policies aligned with those legal standards. The ACA community is guided by upholding the equal dignity and rights of all individuals, and educating students with integrity and virtue to become exemplary citizens.



Addenbrooke Classical Academy remains focused on maintaining a safe, supportive, and virtuous learning environment where every student can thrive. We will address this legal matter through the appropriate judicial channels.