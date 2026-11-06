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Denver Ski Swap coming to the JeffCo Fairgrounds this weekend

How to hit the ski slopes for less this season... a lot less
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JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Snow is on the mountains and it's just in time for the Denver Ski Swap, which is taking place this weekend.

According to organizers, the Denver Ski Swap will be Friday, Nov. 6 and Saturday, Nov. 7 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

Watch below: 2024 coverage from the Utah Ski Swap, put on by the same organizers as the Denver Ski Swap

How to hit the ski slopes for less this season... a lot less

The event aims to bring high-quality ski and snowboard gear to the Denver area, while also saving families money.

People will be able to purchase new and used gear, plus sell their own gear on consignment.

The swap will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 pm.. on Saturday. Those looking to sell their gear can bring it from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Admission is $7 for those 14 and up.

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