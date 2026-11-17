JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office is asking for the public's help after skeletal remains were found at Chatfield State Park.

A park ranger first discovered the remains on Nov. 11 and over the following two days, officials conducted a search of the area to recover additional remains and potential evidence.

Watch below: First of two storms roll into Colorado tonight

First of two storms roll into Colorado tonight!

During the search, investigators found a unique knife attached to a pair of pants that had the inscription "J.C. Brunco" at the base of the blade.

"If this knife looks familiar to you, you know where it may have been purchased, or you know anything about the inscription, please email our office at jeffcocoroner@jeffco.us," the coroner's office said.

Jefferson County Coroner's Office

Jefferson County Coroner's Office

Jefferson County Coroner's Office