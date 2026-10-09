Denver changes proposal for cold weather shelter after neighborhood backlash

DENVER — Northeast Denver neighbors came prepared with tough questions for city leaders at a meeting on Thursday evening, after learning about a proposal for a cold weather shelter in their community.

"Didn't get the flyers. Didn't get any notification. I live a block away," Sarah Maher said to the room. "Bottom line is, the majority of the people here, if not 100%, don't want the shelter in our neighborhood. What can we do to stop it?"

In response to the backlash, those with Denver's Department of Housing Stability (HOST) have already altered their original plan, reducing the capacity of the shelter and delaying the timeline of the project.

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The Executive Director of HOST, Cole Chandler, told Denver7 the original proposal was for a 400-bed cold weather shelter within two structures at the former Monroe Village tiny home site, which closed in July. The goal was to open the shelter before the end of this year.

“We're here to listen to the community, and we listened tonight. We're taking notes. We're taking their feedback. That will modify our plan, modify our proposal," Chandler said.

Now, the proposal is for one structure serving 150 to 200 people, with construction expected to begin in early 2027. An opening date has not yet been determined.

"There's definitely opportunities for more neighborhoods, more council districts to do their part, and that was a point that came through loud and clear for me tonight," Chandler said after the meeting. "District Nine has really been the historic center of homelessness services in our community, and that goes back hundreds of years... This part of town has really done a lot of work in terms of welcoming and addressing their unhoused neighbors. That came through loud and clear tonight.”

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District 9 is represented by Denver City Councilmember Darrell Watson, who is not in support of the revised proposal.

“This community has consistently said we would like to be a part of the solution. This community is now also saying all communities across the City and County of Denver should be a part of the solution," said Watson. "We're closer to service providers in Downtown, in Ballpark, and in Five Points. So it seems like an easy decision to continue to put services in these neighborhoods. I think it's the wrong decision."

Maher, one of the vocal neighbors at Thursday's meeting, agreed with Watson.

"It's a community that is already at a disadvantage. We do bear the brunt of everything that the city has to deal with in terms of homeless shelters, the odor from the Purina factory, the horns in the middle of the night from the train station," said Maher. "There's a lot of questions unanswered, unfortunately. So I don't think I could actually put my name behind it and support it.”

Chandler said the city will find creative ways to house those living on the streets through the winter, despite not having a new shelter to help support those individuals.

Also, according to Chandler, there is no timeline for another community meeting about the shelter at this point. He said to expect communication from the city to neighbors about next steps in the coming days.