DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is praising deputies for helping stop a wrong-way driver on I-25 early Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, dispatch received reports of a car traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-25 in Castle Rock around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday.

See the dashcam video bleow

Video shows DougCo deputies stop wrong-way driver on I-25 who had 7 prior DUI convictions

Deputies attempted to stop the car, but it fled at speeds exceeding 80 mph while continuing to travel in the wrong direction.

The Lone Tree Police Department worked with the sheriff's office to close the highway ahead of the suspect.

Deputies continued a Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TVI) to bring the vehicle to a stop, but the suspect initially refused to exit before the suspect was taken into custody.

According to the sheriff's office, there were multiple indicators of possible impairment, and the suspect refused testing at the hospital to determine his blood alcohol level.

Deputies also determined the suspect has a long criminal record in Colorado, with seven prior DUI convictions across several decades. The suspect also had a suspended license

"Wrong-way drivers create an immediate and potentially catastrophic danger for everyone on the roadway,” Sheriff Darren Weekly said in a statement. “I'm proud of the quick decisions, teamwork, and professionalism demonstrated by our deputies and our partners at the Lone Tree Police Department. Their actions helped prevent what could have been a tragic outcome and kept our community safe. Let me be clear: we will not tolerate impaired driving in Douglas County. Time and again, impaired drivers put innocent lives at risk, and our deputies remain committed to holding those who make that dangerous choice accountable while doing everything possible to protect the public."