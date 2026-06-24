Douglas County will construct a Helitack hangar for county's firefighting crews, aircraft

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Douglas County will start construction this year to build a Helitack hangar to serve as a home for the county's firefighting crews and aircraft.

The Board of Douglas County Commissioners voted unanimously on June 23 to approve a $4.2 million contract with TCC Corporation to build a Helitack hanger.

Construction will begin later in 2026. It is expected to be completed in 2027.

Douglas County says wildfire risk is the No. 1 public safety risk to the community.

“Wildfire preparedness is one of the most significant investments we can make in protecting our community,” said Commissioner Abe Laydon. “Douglas County is unique in having its own Helitack team, and this hangar will ensure those resources are protected and ready to respond at any time, in any weather. The true measure of success will be the homes that never burn, the families that remain safe and the disasters that never happen because help arrived when it was needed most.”

The county said this approval marks the first phase in expanding Douglas County's Regional Joint Public Safety Training Center.

Denver7 has covered the county's investments in wildfire preparedness throughout the years. The county has AI cameras, brush trucks, a helitack team, a wildfire evaluation risk map, and aerial support. The county also used its $1.5 million investment to acquire access to a Type 2 helicopter that it can use yearround.

In May 2025, Denver7's Veronica Acosta learned more about Dougco's $1.5 million investment into their wildfire response. Watch her report below.

After $1.5M investment into wildfire response, DougCo officials display newly arrived helicopter

“Effective wildfire response relies on speed, coordination, and having the right resources in the right place,” said Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly. “The Board’s investment in this hangar ensures our Helitack crew and helicopter have a dedicated, reliable base of operations. This project, along with the future expansion of the joint training facility, ensures our deputies and local fire crews are trained together and ready to protect our communities side-by-side.”

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