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2 charged in road rage stabbing that started at Douglas County middle school drop-off line

Douglas County road rage school drop-off
Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Douglas County road rage school drop-off
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DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Two men have been arrested and are facing charges following a road rage incident in a school drop-off line last month in Douglas County.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, 39-year-old Jacinto Louis Herrera was arrested last week on charges of second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and driving under restraint. 45-year-old Jeremy John Larranaga was arrested on the date of the incident — Aug. 13 — and charged with first-degree assault, child abuse, second-degree assault and more.

The sheriff's office said that deputies responded to a physical altercation around 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 13. It reportedly began as a traffic crash in the parking lot of Cresthill Middle School before it moved into a nearby neighborhood.

A school resource officer from the sheriff's office ran to the scene of the fight and separated the men. He recovered a knife and also rendered first aid to one of the victims who sustained a stab wound.

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