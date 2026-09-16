Measles case confirmed from visitor to Denver area; here are the possible exposure sites

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment have confirmed a measles case in a visitor to Colorado, with several exposure sites across the metro Denver area.

According to the state, the confirmed case came from an international visitor who traveled throughout the state earlier this month.

The measles exposure sites are:



Location Date/time When symptoms may develop Avanti Food and Beverage Boulder

1401 Pearl St. (first floor and rooftop)

Boulder, CO 80302

Tuesday, Sept. 8 - 7 – 11:30 p.m.

Through Tuesday, Sept. 29

Gelato Boy West End

1021 Pearl St. (streetfront)

Boulder, CO 80302

Tuesday, Sept. 8 - 9:30 – 11:45 p.m.

Through Tuesday, Sept. 29

Pearl Street Mall

1303 Pearl St. (open air)

Boulder, CO 80302

Tuesday, Sept. 8 – Wednesday, Sept. 9 - 9:45 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Through Wednesday, Sept. 30

Westin Hotel Westminster

Denver Gem and Mineral Show

10600 Westminster Blvd.

Westminster, CO 80020

Wednesday, Sept. 9 - Noon – 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 10 - 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Through Wednesday, Sept. 30

Good Samaritan Hospital Emergency Department

200 Exempla Circle

Lafayette, CO 80026

Friday, Sept. 11 - 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Through Friday, Oct. 2



According to the state health department, measles symptoms begin with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads down the body.

What to do if you were exposed



Watch for symptoms: Measles symptoms begin with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads. If you were at the locations at the listed dates and times, you may have been exposed. Watch for symptoms for 21 days after exposure. Monitoring for symptoms is especially critical for people who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine, particularly infants under one year of age who are not routinely recommended for the vaccine. If you develop symptoms, call your provider for medical guidance, and report your symptoms to your local public health agency or CDPHE (720-653-3369).

Call before you go: If you think you have measles symptoms and need medical care, do not delay. Call your healthcare provider, urgent care, or emergency department before going in, and tell them you may have been exposed to measles. This simple step helps protect other patients and staff from potential exposure and can prevent further spread to others.

More information

The CDPHE measles webpage includes information about symptoms, transmission and more. The state said it will also update the website if it learns of more exposure sites.