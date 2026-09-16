Measles case confirmed from visitor to Denver area; here are the possible exposure sites

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment have confirmed a measles case in a visitor to Colorado, with several exposure sites across the metro Denver area.
According to the state, the confirmed case came from an international visitor who traveled throughout the state earlier this month.
The measles exposure sites are:
Location
Date/time
When symptoms may develop
|Avanti Food and Beverage Boulder
1401 Pearl St. (first floor and rooftop)
Boulder, CO 80302
|Tuesday, Sept. 8 - 7 – 11:30 p.m.
|Through Tuesday, Sept. 29
|Gelato Boy West End
1021 Pearl St. (streetfront)
Boulder, CO 80302
|Tuesday, Sept. 8 - 9:30 – 11:45 p.m.
|Through Tuesday, Sept. 29
|Pearl Street Mall
1303 Pearl St. (open air)
Boulder, CO 80302
|Tuesday, Sept. 8 – Wednesday, Sept. 9 - 9:45 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
|Through Wednesday, Sept. 30
|Westin Hotel Westminster
Denver Gem and Mineral Show
10600 Westminster Blvd.
Westminster, CO 80020
|Wednesday, Sept. 9 - Noon – 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 10 - 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
|Through Wednesday, Sept. 30
|Good Samaritan Hospital Emergency Department
200 Exempla Circle
Lafayette, CO 80026
|Friday, Sept. 11 - 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.
|Through Friday, Oct. 2
According to the state health department, measles symptoms begin with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads down the body.
What to do if you were exposed
- Watch for symptoms: Measles symptoms begin with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads. If you were at the locations at the listed dates and times, you may have been exposed. Watch for symptoms for 21 days after exposure. Monitoring for symptoms is especially critical for people who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine, particularly infants under one year of age who are not routinely recommended for the vaccine. If you develop symptoms, call your provider for medical guidance, and report your symptoms to your local public health agency or CDPHE (720-653-3369).
- Call before you go: If you think you have measles symptoms and need medical care, do not delay. Call your healthcare provider, urgent care, or emergency department before going in, and tell them you may have been exposed to measles. This simple step helps protect other patients and staff from potential exposure and can prevent further spread to others.
More information
The CDPHE measles webpage includes information about symptoms, transmission and more. The state said it will also update the website if it learns of more exposure sites.