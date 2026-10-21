Man arrested twice in one day in Boulder County, allegedly exposed himself to elementary students

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A Boulder County man was arrested twice on Monday after he allegedly exposed himself in two separate incidents, including to elementary school students.

According to the Boulder County Police Department, the suspect, identified as 47-year-old Charles Boswell, was arrested in the morning of Oct. 19 after he allegedly exposed himself to a person near 20th and Pearl streets. The person said the man exposed his genitals to him.

Officers made contact with Boswell and and arrested him. He was charged with public indecency and taken to Boulder County Jail, where he was given a court date and released the same date.

Then, around 3:30 p.m. that same day, police received a report of a man charging toward a woman walking her dogs at Valmont and Airport roads. The caller said he had his fists raised and was yelling and very agitated.

Other callers said the man ran into the road and tried to kick oncoming cars, and then allegedly lifted his vest and pulled down his pants and exposed his genitals to elementary school students getting off the bus.

Boswell was arrested again and charged with Public Indecency, Disorderly Conduct and Reckless Endangerment. He was taken back to the Boulder County Jail.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Detective John Sailer at 303-441-1830 and reference case 2609678.

