Louisville bike camp offers independence for riders with disabilities

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — For most people, learning to ride a bike is a childhood milestone. For the more than 80% of people with autism and 90% of people with Down syndrome who never learn to ride a two-wheel bicycle, that milestone can feel out of reach.

The Autism Society of Boulder County (ASBC) is working to change that.

For the past decade, ASBC has partnered with national nonprofit iCan Shine to host an annual week-long bike camp at Ascent Community Church in Louisville. This year's camp ran June 14-19, welcoming 23 riders ages 8 years and up.

"We're making sure that they can have transportation at some point, independence, exercise, and then something fun to do with friends and family, all of those things," Lynn Wysolmierski, ASBC executive director, said.

Denver7 Lynn Wysolmierski, executive director of the Autism Society of Boulder County, shows Denver7 reporter Colin Riley the roller bikes used to transition riders to two-wheel bikes.

The camp runs Monday through Friday across five 75-minute daily sessions. Using a specialized fleet of adapted bicycles, the iCan Bike program boasts an 80% success rate — meaning approximately 4 out of 5 riders who previously struggled are able to independently balance, pedal, steer, and ride at least 75 feet on their own by the end of the five-day camp. The remaining 20% make significant progress, with family members trained as spotters to continue building skills at home.

"iCan Shine brings in roller bikes that have special rollers on the back," Wysolmierski said.

Riders begin the week on those adapted bikes. The rollers are gradually made smaller as the week progresses, easing riders toward full balance without them realizing it.

"As they ride, we make the roller smaller, but we don't tell them that, so they take that confidence to the next level," Wysolmierski said.

Every rider is assisted by at least two volunteers who run alongside them during sessions. This year, more than 75 volunteers participated, representing organizations including the Young Men's Service League, National Charity League, Google Serves, Boulder Police Department, and FirstNation Group.

The oldest rider the camp has ever taught was 42 years old.

"You can start when you're 8, and it doesn't matter how old you are," Wysolmierski said.

For parents, the experience can be just as meaningful as it is for the riders themselves.

Sarah Garrison, whose daughter Katie participated in the camp, said the benefits extend well beyond learning to balance on two wheels.

Denver7 Sarah Garrison watches her daughter, Katie, learn to ride a two-wheel bike.

"She loves a community. She loves to be active. She loves to be outside," Garrison said. "I think that there are a lot of things in Katie's life that are controlled by others, and so I can imagine that probably feels pretty freeing."

Garrison said watching her daughter grow in confidence throughout the week has been inspiring.

"The more confident, the more comfortable she gets with something, for sure you can just see her open up and get excited and want to share. She's wanted me to send videos to other friends, to family members, like, she's proud, and to watch her do that, it's really inspiring," Garrison said.

The impact of the camp reaches beyond the riders and their families. Wysolmierski said the week is a reminder of what a community can accomplish together.

"The bike riding is neat, but the best part is that I get to see every year for a week the best of us, the best of Boulder County, the best of people," Wysolmierski said.

The ASBC iCan Shine Bike Camp is held annually. More information is available at autismboulder.org.

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