Boulder County program that's helped tens of thousands of domestic abuse victims marks 40 years

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — For years, Boulder resident Mary Grace didn't realize how much danger she was in.

“It was many, many years of deception — hidden surveillance, gaslighting — isolating me, especially from family,” Grace said. “Luckily, law enforcement could see things I could not see, and that’s when they got me connected with the program.”

That program was the Boulder County Sheriff's Office Victim Assistance Program, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this June. Founded in 1986, it was Colorado's first dedicated law enforcement-based victim assistance unit, designed to step in before charges are filed — and sometimes even before a crime occurs.

At the time, victim advocates were typically part of district attorney's offices and only became involved after a case entered the legal system. Then-Captain of Detectives at the Boulder County Sheriff's Office George Epp saw a solution — a need for help at the scene of trauma, no matter the circumstances.

Forty years later, Program Coordinator Barbara Park said that mission hasn't changed.

“Even though there wasn’t a crime yet, the risk was so high … any time law enforcement sees someone in distress, they’ll page us out to support them,” Park said.

Denver7 On Tuesday, a celebration was held at the Boulder County Sheriff's Office Headquarters for the program's 40th anniversary.

The program’s roughly three dozen trained volunteer advocates — community members who donate their time — now help between 1,500 and 2,000 people in Boulder County each year. Over four decades, tens of thousands have received support.

“We’re not here to inundate people with information or tell them what to do,” Park said. “We’re here to be that support system until they’re ready — and when they are, we will move mountains to help them.”

That support often involves safety planning, connections to legal help, financial assistance for emergency measures and simply listening without judgment.

For Mary Grace, the timing was critical.

Denver7 Victim Assistance Program Coordinator, Barbara Park.

“I felt like I was alone. I questioned my judgment because it seemed so extreme and unexpected,” she said. “They listened to me, I felt seen … the collaboration between the program and law enforcement made me feel like I was not alone.”

Crimes like domestic violence, Park said, often escalate over time, with the highest danger coming when a survivor decides to leave. In many cases, advocates have multiple contacts with someone before that person accepts help.

The program also continues to recruit volunteers — with a goal of returning to 50 or 60 advocates in the future.

Mary Grace hopes more people will reach out if they need help.

“The biggest thing is — I’m not alone,” she said. “There’s no reason for anyone to think they have to do it by themselves.”

If you or someone you know needs help, contact the Boulder County Sheriff's Office Victim Assistance Program by calling 303-441-3600 or emailing bcso@bouldercounty.gov.

For more information about the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Victim Assistance Program, including volunteer opportunities, visit bouldercounty.gov/safety/victim/victim-assistance.