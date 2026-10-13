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Boulder County cement plant to lay off a least 70 employees next month

CEMEX cement plant near Lyons
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CEMEX cement plant near Lyons
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BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A major supplier of cement in Colorado has announced its laying off at least 70 workers starting next month.

Cemex, which operates the Longmont Lyons Cement Plant, announced in a letter to state officials that it was conducting layoffs “as part of staff rebalancing” at the Lyons plant.

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The expected date of the first layoffs is Nov. 21, affecting “at least 70 employees,” the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, more commonly known as WARN, said. Cemex officials sent the letter on Sept. 22.

It was not immediately clear if more layoffs would be coming in the near future

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