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South Metro Fire Department responds to second-alarm fire at commercial structure in Greenwood Village

South Metro Fire Department
Denver7
South Metro Fire Department
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GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The South Metro Fire Department (SMFR) is responding to a second-alarm fire at a commercial structure in Greenwood Village.

Fire crews were dispatched to the reported fire at 8081 E. Orchard Road just before 3 p.m. Saturday, according to SMFR.

Minutes later, the fire department posted an update that the fire had been upgraded to a second-alarm fire and had requested mutual aid from the Denver and Aurora fire departments. The Greenwood Village Police Department also responded to the fire.

It's unclear what caused the fire or if any injuries were reported.

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