Four people displaced following single-family home fire in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Four people were displaced following a fire at a single-family home in Aurora on Friday night.

Aurora firefighters arrived at the scene of the fire near Vaughn and Zion streets just after 10 p.m., according to a release from Aurora Fire Rescue.

Aurora Fire Rescue A Battalion 2 vehicle at the scene of the single-family home fire in Aurora on Friday, Aug. 28.

According to the fire department, as crews worked to extinguish the fire, they encountered heavy fire in several parts of the home, including the back side, which caused significant damage.

The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

The four people displaced by the fire are being assisted by the American Red Cross.