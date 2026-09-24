Aurora Police launch new program that partners with businesses to proactively address crime

AURORA — On Wednesday, Aurora Police highlighted their new Business Shield Initiative, which is intended to proactively address crime through strong partnerships with businesses in the city.

The program was launched on Sept. 1 with designated Police Area Representatives (PARs) serving three different districts. According to the Aurora Police Department (APD), the goal is to identify weaknesses in security systems while providing crime prevention resources.

“We wanted to increase our business contacts by at least 20% so we developed the Business Shield Initiative," said APD Captain Mark Sears. "I don't care if you're a food truck store or you're a large box store; it doesn't matter. We're here to help you, and we want you to have a successful business when you're in Aurora.”

Sears said so far, the department has reached out to more than 300 businesses as part of this initiative.

"There's no way that we decrease crime by ourselves. It just doesn't work that way," said Sears. "It's just old school community policing, and that's what we're trying to implement here.”

The Assistant Manager at Play It Again Sports in Aurora, Colin Sweet, said the business already had a strong relationship with APD before the program began. Sweet estimated the store has experienced a 50% decline in stolen goods over the last two years as a result of suggestions from APD related to preventing retail theft.

“The program seems like a way that we can kind of be proactive without necessarily having to have officers here all the time," said Sweet. “Just having the communication is what's been most important so far.”

Aurora Police have information online showing how a business can contact their local PAR.