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Arapahoe County garage catches fire, burns 3 vehicles; no injuries reported

garage fire may 19 2026_South Metro Fire Rescue
South Metro Fire Rescue
garage fire may 19 2026_South Metro Fire Rescue
Posted

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Everybody inside a home was able to safely escape after a garage caught fire late Tuesday evening.

South Metro Fire Rescue said it responded to the 11000 block of E. Crestline Circle around 10:30 p.m. By 11 p.m., the fire was under control. In addition to the garage, it also partially burned the home.

Arapahoe County garage catches fire, burns 3 vehicles; no injuries reported

All four people inside the home evacuated. One of them was evaluated at the scene by a medic. Arapahoe County Victims Assistance is assisting them with accommodations.

Three cars were inside the garage, including one hybrid vehicle. That car was pulled out of the garage as a safety precaution, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

Thirty-nine people with South Metro Fire Rescue responded to the scene, the agency said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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