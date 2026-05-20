Arapahoe County garage catches fire, burns 3 vehicles; no injuries reported

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Everybody inside a home was able to safely escape after a garage caught fire late Tuesday evening.

South Metro Fire Rescue said it responded to the 11000 block of E. Crestline Circle around 10:30 p.m. By 11 p.m., the fire was under control. In addition to the garage, it also partially burned the home.

South Metro Fire Rescue

All four people inside the home evacuated. One of them was evaluated at the scene by a medic. Arapahoe County Victims Assistance is assisting them with accommodations.

Three cars were inside the garage, including one hybrid vehicle. That car was pulled out of the garage as a safety precaution, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

Thirty-nine people with South Metro Fire Rescue responded to the scene, the agency said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.