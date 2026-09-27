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Arapahoe County deputies searching for missing 11-year-old boy

Gabriel Oats
Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office
An undated courtesy photo of Gabriel Oats.
Gabriel Oats
Posted

AURORA, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Gabriel Oats was last seen Saturday around 5 p.m. at a park on S. Kirk Way near S. Himalaya Street and E. Quincy Avenue.

Deputies say he did not return home after leaving the park. They searched the neighborhood overnight, deploying drones, but have not found him as of Sunday morning.

Gabriel was riding an electric onewheel with no handlebars, deputies say.

Anyone who has seen Gabriel is asked to call dispatch at 303-795-4711.

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