Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocalIn Your CommunityAurora | Arapahoe County

Actions

2 homes heavily damaged in Aurora, no one hurt, officials say

Aurora fire.jpg
Aurora Fire Rescue
Aurora fire.jpg
Posted

AURORA, Colo. — No one was injured in a fire that heavily damaged two homes in an Aurora neighborhood Saturday evening, officials say.

Aurora Fire Rescue responded to Espana Way near N. Dunkirk Street after receiving multiple 911 calls about a house on fire around 7:20 p.m.

When firefighters approached the neighborhood, "a bright orange glow" was visible in the distance. They found two homes burning and requested additional firefighters respond to the scene.

Firefighters encountered extreme heat as they entered both homes with hose lines and worked to extinguish flames. They searched the homes and found no one inside. No injuries were reported.

Aurora fire.jpg

Firefighters got the fire under control in about 20 minutes, the department said.

Three adults and two children were displaced, fire officials say. The American Red Cross of Colorado was requested to help those impacted.

The Aurora Police Department and ambulance provider Falck Rocky Mountain assisted at the scene.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

ADRIA AURORA ARAP.jpg
Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Adria Iraheta
Denver7’s Adria Iraheta shares stories that have an impact in all of Colorado’s communities, but specializes in reporting on Arapahoe County and Aurora. If you’d like to get in touch with Adria, fill out the form below to send her an email.

adria iraheta contact thumb.png

Connect with Adria in Aurora and Arapahoe County
Reach out to Denver7's Adria Iraheta about a story, topic or issue you want her to look into in Aurora or Arapahoe County. Let us know with the contact form below.
adria 480x360.png

Connect with Adria, Denver7's dedicated Aurora & Arapahoe County reporter
ask lisa.png

Denver7 | Weather

What do you want to know about Colorado weather? Ask Lisa Hidalgo