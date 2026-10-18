2 homes heavily damaged in Aurora, no one hurt, officials say

AURORA, Colo. — No one was injured in a fire that heavily damaged two homes in an Aurora neighborhood Saturday evening, officials say.

Aurora Fire Rescue responded to Espana Way near N. Dunkirk Street after receiving multiple 911 calls about a house on fire around 7:20 p.m.

When firefighters approached the neighborhood, "a bright orange glow" was visible in the distance. They found two homes burning and requested additional firefighters respond to the scene.

Firefighters encountered extreme heat as they entered both homes with hose lines and worked to extinguish flames. They searched the homes and found no one inside. No injuries were reported.

Aurora Fire Rescue

Firefighters got the fire under control in about 20 minutes, the department said.

Three adults and two children were displaced, fire officials say. The American Red Cross of Colorado was requested to help those impacted.

The Aurora Police Department and ambulance provider Falck Rocky Mountain assisted at the scene.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.