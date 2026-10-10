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1 seriously injured, 4 displaced after overnight Aurora house fire

The cause of the fire is still under investigation
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Aurora Fire Rescue
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AURORA, Colo. — One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a house fire in Aurora early Saturday morning, which has left four people displaced.

Crews responded to the fire near South Halifax Street and East Vassar Avenue just after midnight, according to Aurora Fire Rescue. Upon arrival, firefighters found a fire in the home’s garage, which had a vehicle inside.

The fire then spread to the second level of the home.

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According to the fire department, the residents of the home had evacuated prior to the crews' arrival, and searches of the home confirmed that no residents were in the home.

Crews brought the fire under control after around 30 minutes.

Three people were evaluated on scene for possible injuries, with one person being taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

The fire department said that the home sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage to the garage, as well as the second floor and attic of the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

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