In a city many go to play games, locals say Vegas is turning into a sports city

LAS VEGAS — Whether in Denver or in the desert, the Western Conference Final fever is in full force with the Colorado Avalanche battling against the Vegas Golden Knights for a chance at the Stanley Cup.

The playoff excitement is running high throughout the city, with businesses going all in on their tea.

► The Minus5 Ice Bar

WATCH IN THE PLAYER BELOW ⬇️

On the ice in Vegas

Denver7's Maggy Wolanske was on the lookout for the burgundy and blue, finding the Avs logo at Minus5 Ice Bar at the Venetian Resort. General Manager Marc Siebmann explained that they have been in business for 17 years and are a unique way to cool off when the temperatures soar in the desert.

"You're in the middle of the Mojave Desert," said Siebmann. "It's 110 degrees, yet it's -5 Celsius, and it runs about 23 Fahrenheit, so it's not that cold. But, it's just the fact that you can come in and completely get away from anything outdoors, it's almost like it's immersive."

Maggy Wolanske

The business embraced the cool competition by creating a life-sized Stanley Cup for fans to enjoy. The ice sculpture featured the Colorado Avalanche and the Vegas Golden Knights as they battled.

"We thought, why wouldn't we bring the Stanley Cup to the ice bar and do something that's just, you know, an ode to hockey," said Siebmann. "Let's go. Let's bring it."

Maggy Wolanske

Not only does this matchup bring excitement and visitors to the desert, but Siebmann also explained that it's good for business.

"This city has come such a long way from just being a gambling destination, right, business conferences, and now sports, which is huge because, you know, everybody wants to go follow their team," Siebmann said.

Another testament to the sports passion in Vegas is the Hall of Excellence. Opening nearly a year ago inside the Fontainebleau, the museum was founded by Tom Brady and Jim Gray and features over 300 pieces showcasing iconic moments in sports and entertainment.

Howard Deneroff, director of the Hall of Excellence, pointed out the different cases featuring legendary athletes, as well as the trophy room.

► Deneroff shows us some of the museum's most unique pieces

WATCH IN THE PLAYER BELOW ⬇️

Hall of Excellence most unique pieces

The Mile High did leave a mark inside the collection, with a pennant from an exhibition boxing match in 1979 between Muhammad Ali and Lyle Alzado, plus footballs commemorating John Elway's success as a Bronco.

Maggy Wolanske

"Then the ball below it is from the game against the Raiders when he passed for 50,000 yards in his career, becoming just the second quarterback in NFL history to do that, along with Dan Marino," Deneroff said.

With Vegas going all in on its sports teams, this collection serves as a reminder to both locals and visitors of the excellence anyone can achieve.

Maggy Wolanske

"Las Vegas is booming as a sports town with the start of the Golden Knights a few years ago, and now the A's are going to be moving here in a few years," said Deneroff. In the Las Vegas Aces are three-time champions, so it's becoming a really large sports town to begin with."

The museum is open Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with tickets costing $35 per person.