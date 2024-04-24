Immigrant encampment kept 'under the radar' will have to shut down

DENVER — An immigrant encampment that has been operating under the radar for weeks will soon have to shut down.

The camp, which is located in northeast Denver, is currently home to around 70 adults and 30 children who are new to the country.

It featurees a make-shift kitchen and portable restrooms.

Advocates with the nonprofit, All Souls Denver, said the camp has been set up for about a month, but has tripled in size over the past week.

Rachel Handler, with All Souls Denver, said the camp increased from 10 tents to about 30.

Rosbely Sira and her family have been living at the encampment for around a month after she said they were evicted from their apartment after falling on hard times.

Denver7 Rosbely Sira and her 1-year-old son, Yenderson, have been living at the encampment after being evicted from their apartment

“You feel bad after having stability to have to come back to the same thing, it’s hard," Sira told Denver7 in Spanish.

On Monday, campers said they were notified by Union Pacific Police that they were set up on private property and would have to leave in two weeks.

"The city needs to do something, we are beyond crisis mode," said Handler, "It's so beyond crisis."

While Denver7 crews were documenting what was happening at the site on Wednesday, Denver Police showed up to give out resource fliers to families and remind them that they will have to leave the property.

People at the encampment have not been given a set date to leave.

Arthur Infante, with All Souls Denver, helped set up the camp and said they're not sure where they're going next, "We can't be shuttling these people constantly. Their main concern is like, they ask us like, where are we gonna go next? So when you don't have an answer, it's like heartbreaking."

The group said they are in need of donations that can be dropped of at the All Souls Outreach & Resource Center, located at 2852 Welton Street in Denver.

Right now, they need food, tents, tarps, sleeping bags, heaters, and personal hygiene items.

Jon Ewing, with Denver Human Services provided the following statement:

Performing outreach and sharing available resources is pivotal to our ability to assist individuals experiencing homelessness. When we are not aware of an encampment, or where it is located, it is all but impossible for us to help.



Nonprofits like Vive Wellness have assisted thousands of people with securing housing and continue to work with families to avoid eviction. We will be conducting outreach with every single person in this encampment to let them know that shelter and case management is available.



Most people arriving in our shelter system are immediately opting to travel to another city where they may connect with family, friends and available support networks. It is crucial that every single person staying in an encampment know there are other options available to them. We do not believe these individuals walked thousands of miles to our country because they wish to sleep outdoors. Through working with the city, individuals and families can receive additional support and resources to carve a better path for themselves.



Denver7 reached out to Union Pacific for a statement, Mike Jaixen, Senior Manager of Communications said they noticed a large number of families living on the property and said the railroad area is not a safe or legal place for people to live.

Jaixen said they're asking people in the camps to please leave the property for their safety so that they don't have to take further action.