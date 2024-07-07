CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Illegal fireworks are suspected of causing a wildland fire in Centennial early Sunday morning, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

The blaze that charred three acres of the South Suburban Parks and Recreation Willow Spring Open Space did not damage structures or injure anyone.

SMFR said in a news release that firefighters arrived on the scene just after midnight Sunday and stopped the fire's forward spread within 20 minutes.

Firefighters said an extensive mop-up was needed to fully extinguish all hot spots within the burn area. Crews searched for smoldering areas using thermal imaging cameras on the ground and a drone in the air.

Illegal fireworks suspected cause of 3-acre wildland fire in Centennial

The fire was extinguished, and the scene was cleared around 2 a.m. More than 30 personnel from SMFR responded to the incident.

SMFR said fireworks were reported in the open space before the fire started, and investigators located remnants of a mortar-style firework and other illegal fireworks in a trash bin nearby.

No suspects have been identified.

More than 100 fires, most of which were ignited by fireworks, damaged or destroyed at least 10 structures and injured at least five people in the Denver metro area over the July 4th holiday.

South Metro Fire responds to brush fire in Centennial