Illegal fireworks linked to Garfield County brush fire; 2 arrested

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — Two people were arrested for arson and possession of meth in connection with a brush fire in Garfield County Friday.

Garfield County Deputies along with Grand Valley Fire Protection District responded to a brush fire in the area of Lodgepole Circle in Battlement Mesa around noon Friday.

The fire charred around an acre of brush and grass, destroying fences and threatening several homes, according to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office.

After an investigation, deputies determined the origin and cause of the fire and executed a search warrant out of a home in the area and discovered illegal fireworks and 16.7 grams of methamphetamine, the sheriff's office said.

The two suspects, whose identities have not been released, were arrested for multiple charges including fourth-degree arson and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.