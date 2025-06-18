Ignacio man sentenced to prison after sexually abusing 2 children

DURANGO, Colo. — A 36-year-old Ignacio man has been sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two young children who were related to him.

Kalin Burton Goodtracks was sentenced on Monday to 18 years in federal prison followed by 25 years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado. In addition, he was ordered to pay a Justice of Victims of Trafficking Act (JVTA) assessment of $10,000.

He previously pleaded guilty to two charges of abusive sexual contact of a child in Indian country.

According to his plea agreement, Goodtracks sexually abused two children under the age of 12 in separate incidents in April and the summer of 2019. Both girls were under his supervision and were related to him, the document reads. The incidents happened at his home on the Southern Ute Indian Reservation.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | June 18, 11am

FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek stressed that this case is a clear reminder that anybody who exploits children, including on tribal lands, "will find no safe haven from justice."

“These predators pose a serious threat to the safety of our communities and the FBI will aggressively pursue anyone who targets children," he added.

“Mr. Goodtracks deserves to spend a long time in federal prison because he preyed upon children he was supposed to protect,” said U.S. Attorney Peter McNeilly. “Pursuing justice for the most vulnerable in Colorado — and especially our children — remains one of our top priorities.”