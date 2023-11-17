ICE! returns to Gaylord Rockies with scenes from "A Christmas Story" Friday

AURORA, Colo. — A tradition for two decades now at Gaylord Rockies returns Friday with scenes from "A Christmas Story." ICE! will be open daily through Jan. 1, 2024.

This is likely one of the only attractions in the Denver metro area where you get a huge parka to walk through because it's kept at 9 degrees inside.

Denver7's Nicole Brady got a sneak preview as ice carvers put the final touches on scenes from "A Christmas Story." ICE! opens just as the iconic movie celebrates its 40 year anniversary.

"You're gonna see the leg lamp, you're gonna see Randy and Ralphie depicted in ice. It's really fun. Our front scene has the classic house from Ohio that they live in. You can actually walk up on that porch and take a photo. So there's a very interactive show where people can get in and take their selfies," one organizer said.

A team of 40 ice carvers flew in from Harbin, China to make this frozen winter scene come to life. Harbin is known as "Ice City," according to a news release from Gaylord Rockies Friday, and the city hosts the worlds largest ice and snow sculpting festival every year.

The ice carvers at Gaylord Rockies have spent 33 days putting ICE! together, using 2 million pounds of ice. That's equivalent to 1,000 tons.

The ice carvers even made a little trophy as a nod to the Nuggets NBA Championship trophy.

Guests can take a ride down a two-story ice slide and wander through ice tunnels and arches.

Gaylord Rockies will also, separately, have performances from "Cirque: Spirit of Christmas," Christmas-themed activities and a visit from Santa Claus as part of its holiday celebration.

