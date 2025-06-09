Watch Now
ICE releases Honduran mother who was detained in Aurora for months after DoorDash delivery arrest

Carla Medina, who has won her asylum case, is reunited with family
Carla Medina was released from the immigration detention facility in Aurora on Monday, almost eight months after the Honduran mother of two was first detained while attempting to deliver a DoorDash order to Buckley Space Force Base.

Her release was confirmed by Medina’s husband, Pablo Acosta.

“To tell the truth, I feel very nervous, happy,” Acosta said in Spanish through a translator. “I can’t believe it, still, that this has happened.”

Medina won her asylum case in May. But because the federal government reserved the right to appeal on a single issue, she remained in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement through Monday.

She and her family first sought asylum in the United States in 2023, with Medina specifically saying that she feared domestic violence and threats made by her ex-partner in Honduras.

