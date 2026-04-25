ICE re-detains family of Boulder attacker hours after return to Colorado, family's attorneys say

The family of the man charged in last year's Pearl Street Mall attack has been re-detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Saturday, according to the family's attorneys.

Hayam El Gamal — the wife of the accused firebomber — and their five children returned to Colorado Saturday morning after 10 months in an ICE detention center in Texas, according to a statement from the family's attorneys, following a federal judge's order to release them earlier this week.

Attorneys Chris Godshall-Bennet and Eric Lee posted on X that a federal judge had granted an emergency motion to stop the family's removal on Saturday. The attorneys said the family had been put "on a plane headed for Detroit's Willow Run Airport, and then outside the United States to an unknown location."

"The attempt to remove the El Gamal family is in violation of a federal court order and must be halted immediately," the statement from the attorneys said. "The rights of the entire population and the most basic constitutional principles of separation of powers are at stake."

Denver7 has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment.

This is a developing story that may be updated.