Ice cream parlor will open in Fort Collins' historic Northern Hotel building

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — An ice cream parlor is preparing to open this spring inside the Northern Hotel building in Fort Collins.

Edison's Ice Cream will open its flagship ice cream parlor at 172 N. College Avenue, inside the historic Northern Hotel building in the springtime. According to the Coloradoan, the location was previously home to a Starbucks.

Google Maps

Ahead of this, Edison's will serve customers in northern Colorado through its mobile ice cream cart and will offer online pint sales, it announced on Tuesday.

"Offering a selection of premium dairy and non-dairy ice cream, Edison’s aims to create an inclusive space where the entire community can indulge in a sweet treat, regardless of dietary restrictions," a press release reads. "The new shop will feature a retro-fresh design, invoking a sense of nostalgia reminiscent of simpler times, where families and friends can come together to share sweet moments. From its classic aesthetic to the superior quality of its ice cream, Edison’s Ice Cream promises to be a place where moments are shared and memories are made."

Nate Frary, owner of Edison's Ice Cream, said he believes investing in the company's people is just as important as creating delicious ice cream.

Edison's Ice Cream

"A truly extraordinary customer experience starts with a team that feels valued and supported, and that’s been our mission from day one," he said.

The ice cream parlor's menu includes choices for a variety of dietary restrictions. This includes both dairy-free and gluten-free options.

Ahead of the store opening, the mobile cart is available to book for weddings and private events.

The exact opening date has not yet been announced. You can sign up for updates on its website here.