1 injured, CSP vehicle damaged in Eagle County chain-reaction crash on I-70

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — One person was injured, and a Colorado State Patrol vehicle was damaged after a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 70 Sunday night.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. amid icy conditions on the westbound lanes of I-70 at milepost 158 in Eagle County, according to CSP.

A tow truck was in the area assisting a motorist stuck in the snow when the driver of a Ford F-250 struck the tow truck.

Soon after, while a trooper was investigating that crash, his patrol vehicle was struck by a driver of a Jeep.

The tow truck driver was pinned between the tow truck bed and the patrol vehicle. The Trooper was able to move before being struck, CSP said.

The tow truck driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CSP said the area had multiple crashes due to icy road conditions.