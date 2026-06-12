I-70 road rage: 2 drivers get disorderly conduct summons after video shows confrontation in middle of highway

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Summer is here and so is I-70 road rage.

New video posted by Wheat Ridge police captures an altercation between drivers who got out of their cars in the middle of the highway Wednesday. The two drivers have been issued disorderly conduct summons, Wheat Ridge police say.

"This situation was downright dangerous and these two are lucky they didn’t get hit on the highway," police said. "Keep your cool on our roads."

Watch the full video here:

WATCH: Drivers come to a stop in the middle of I-70 in road rage altercation in Wheat Ridge

After brake checking and swerving in and out of lanes, the two cars stop in the middle lane and the driver of the car in front gets out and walks up to the car behind him, appearing to try to slam the other driver's door shut as that driver tries to open to it, the video shows.

Then, as the driver from the car in front is returning to his vehicle, the other driver gets out of his car and appears to punch out the back window of the other car with his bare hand, shattering the glass.

As the driver in front gets back out of his car and walks toward the other driver, the driver in back pops his trunk and grabs what appears to be a tire iron before approaching the other person.

The drivers then appear to have a short confrontation before both returning to their vehicles.

Police say another driver in the area reported the incident. Police say they found one of the people at the Colorado Mills Mall and were then able to contact the other driver.

Both people "admitted to their involvement in escalating the road rage situation," police said in the post.

The incident occurred in the westbound lanes approaching W 32nd Avenue, Wheat Ridge police said in a post.

"I-70 is dangerous enough without people stopping in the middle of the highway and getting out of their cars," police said. "Don’t do that."