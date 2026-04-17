I-70 lanes closed near Golden after semi trailer rolls over into median

A semi trailer rolled into the median on Interstate 70 Friday, closing the left and middle eastbound lanes near Golden, per Colorado State Patrol officials.
The semi was the only vehicle involved, and no one was injured, officials said. The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. near milepost 262.
The lanes were still closed as of 5 p.m., per the Colorado Department of Transportation.
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