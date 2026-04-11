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I-70 Eastbound in Wheat Ridge back open near Youngfield Street after motocycle, car crash

Officials said to avoid the area; motorcyclist seriously injured
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CDOT
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WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Interstate 70's eastbound lanes were closed near Youngfield Street in Wheat Ridge after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle, Wheat Ridge police said a little before 3 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the highway was fully reopened a little after 3:30 p.m.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Officials said to avoid the area. Traffic is being diverted off the Youngfield and West 32nd Avenue exit.

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