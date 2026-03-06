I-70 East reopens near Aurora after being closed following Denver Police pursuit

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Aurora reopened around 6:40 after being closed earlier in the evening due to police activity; Denver Police say a pursuit ended there.

DPD said it began when police attempted to perform a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle. The driver allegedly fled and ran over an officer's foot in the process. After a pursuit, police stopped the vehicle on Eastbound I-70, west of Chambers Road. The driver was taken into custody, police said.

CDOT announced that the eastbound lanes had been closed around 5 p.m.

DPD said the officer was transported to the hospital for evaluation of injuries and that the suspect is also being evaluated for injuries.