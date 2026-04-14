I-70 closed in both directions at Eisenhower Tunnel after crash involving an estimated 75+ vehicles

Officials estimated more than 75 vehicles were involved in a crash that closed Interstate 70 near Loveland Pass and Eisenhower Tunnel, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday around 3 p.m.

Colorado Department of Transportation said to expect delays in the area. The crash occurred on the Highway 6 East on-ramp to I-70 East and is blocking I-70 East and the Highway 6 East on-ramp at mile marker 216, the sheriff's office said. Colorado State Patrol officials said around 3:30 p.m. that the highway was closed at the tunnel in both directions for the crash investigation.

CSP said the highway would be closed for "an extended period of time" and to take alternate routes.

The sheriff's office said people were injured, but did say how many or the extent of the injuries.

This is a developing story that may be updated as more information becomes available.