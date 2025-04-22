I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon due to commercial motor vehicle crash

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — Interstate 70 closed in both directions between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero on Tuesday afternoon due to a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle.
The Colorado Department of Transportation said the highway closure ran from exit 114 for West Glenwood to exit 133 in Dotsero.
Westbound lanes reopened around 1:15 p.m., according to CDOT. Eastbound lanes are still closed as of now, the department said.
No other details are available on the crash.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
