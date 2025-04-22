I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon due to commercial motor vehicle crash

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — Interstate 70 closed in both directions between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero on Tuesday afternoon due to a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said the highway closure ran from exit 114 for West Glenwood to exit 133 in Dotsero.

Colorado Department of Transportation

Westbound lanes reopened around 1:15 p.m., according to CDOT. Eastbound lanes are still closed as of now, the department said.

No other details are available on the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.