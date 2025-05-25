I-25 reopens in Northglenn after multiple people injured in 2-vehicle crash involving coach bus

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Interstate 25 in Northglenn reopened Sunday morning after multiple people were injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a coach bus.

It happened around 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes between E. 104th Avenue and E. 120th Avenue.

Police said multiple people were injured, “but thankfully there are no fatalities.”

The northbound lanes were shut down for several hours while a team investigated the cause of the crash, which has yet to be determined.

Northbound I-25 reopened three hours later.