I-25 reopens after deadly hit-and-run crash

DENVER — Police are looking for a driver who fled after a deadly crash on Interstate 25 at South Colorado Boulevard early Saturday.
Southbound lanes were shut down at South University Boulevard around 3:00 a.m. according to a X post from the Denver Police Department.
Police have not released a description of the vehicle which fled the scene.
The Interstate was reopened around 6:30 a.m.
