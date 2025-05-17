Watch Now
I-25 reopens after deadly hit-and-run crash

Police have not released description of the suspect vehicle
Denver police investigate deadly hit-and-run crash on Interstate 25
DENVER — Police are looking for a driver who fled after a deadly crash on Interstate 25 at South Colorado Boulevard early Saturday.

Southbound lanes were shut down at South University Boulevard around 3:00 a.m. according to a X post from the Denver Police Department.

Police have not released a description of the vehicle which fled the scene.

The Interstate was reopened around 6:30 a.m.

