I-25 crash involving a wrong-way driver kills 1, injures 2 in Denver

DENVER — An alleged wrong-way driver is under investigation after they were accused of causing a fatal crash on Interstate 25 in Denver early Saturday morning.

The crash involved two vehicles and happened in the northbound lanes near the 8th Avenue exit, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said the accused driver was traveling south in the northbound lanes and struck the northbound vehicle.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was pronounced deceased on the scene, police said. Their identity has yet to be released.

A passenger in the victim’s car was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

The wrong-way driver was also injured and transported to the hospital. Police said they are being held for investigation of vehicular homicide.

It's not known if drugs or alcohol were involved.