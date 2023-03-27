I-225 northbound reopens between E. Colfax and I-70 after multi-vehicle crash

AURORA, Colo. — Northbound lanes of Interstate 225 have reopened between Interstate 70 and E. Colfax Avenue after a multi-vehicle crash.

It is not yet clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash. The roads are icy in the area.

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. and reopened at 6 a.m.

The Aurora Police Department said nobody was seriously injured in this crash.

Northbound I-225 was closed from E. Colfax north to I-70, and drivers could use Chambers, Airport or Tower Road as an alternative way to get to I-70.

Overnight snow left some roads icy and slick on Monday morning.

Aurora is on accident alert.

