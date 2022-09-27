Northbound I-225 reopens after rollover at 17th in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — The northbound lanes of Interstate 225 reopened at 17th Place after a rollover crash near Colfax Avenue.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reported the crash around 4:40 a.m.

The Aurora Police Department confirmed there were no major injuries. It's not clear how the crash occurred.

A secondary crash was also reported on northbound I-225 before Colfax Avenue in the left lanes. No further information is available on that crash.

The northbound lanes of I-225 reopened around 6 a.m. Traffic was being diverted off the interstate at 17th Place.

The backups are starting to clear up. Some options for drivers looking to avoid the area include getting off the interstate earlier and using any of the nearby side streets, like 6th or Alameda avenues, and then using Chambers Road, Airport Boulevard, Peoria Street or Havana Street to head to I-70.

