Hwy 285 closed in both directions due to serious wreck. Here's an alternate route

Both northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 285 are closed just west of C-470 due to a serious wreck.

The northbound side coming out of the foothills is closed at Parmalee Gulch. On the southbound side, the highway is closed at Morrison near Highway 8.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber an alternate route is to take Parmalee Gulch Road over to Kittredge then Colorado State Highway 74 connecting to C-470.

There was no indication on when the highway would reopen.

Check Denver7's traffic map here.

No traffic is allowed to go past Parmalee Gulch on NB (EB) 285 due to a wreck btwn there and Morrison. I'm not seeing SB traffic at this point either. Hwy 74 through Kittredge is open as is Deer Creek Canyon. pic.twitter.com/tfMxEM0o1t — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) May 5, 2023