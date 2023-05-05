Watch Now
Hwy 285 closed in both directions due to serious wreck. Here's an alternate route

Both sides of Hwy 285 are closed between Hwy 8 and Parmalee Gulch. Use Hwy 74 or I-70 to get to or from the Conifer, Evergreen area.
285 closure.jpg
Posted at 6:01 AM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 08:04:27-04

Both northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 285 are closed just west of C-470 due to a serious wreck.

The northbound side coming out of the foothills is closed at Parmalee Gulch. On the southbound side, the highway is closed at Morrison near Highway 8.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber an alternate route is to take Parmalee Gulch Road over to Kittredge then Colorado State Highway 74 connecting to C-470.

There was no indication on when the highway would reopen.

285 closure.jpg

Check Denver7's traffic map here.This is a developing story and will be updated.

